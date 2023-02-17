Data Scientist

Feb 17, 2023

My client is looking for a Data Scientist to join their Predictive Data Science Team.

– Must have completed B.Com/BSc Honours/M.Com/MSc/ PhD in Statistics, Mathematics or Computer Science
– Minimum 3 years experience with proven statistical model building capability
– Experience manipulating data in SQL, modelling and visualisation in Python or R. / Power BI, Flask, Tableau, Dash or R Shiny

You will be involved in the investigation, design & implementation of improvements to existing predictive models & analytical products in property and financial industries.

Bryanston or Centurion based

Desired Skills:

  • statistical model building
  • data vizualisation
  • data modeling
  • data modelling
  • predictive models
  • data analysis
  • quantitive analysis

