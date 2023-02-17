Data Scientist at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 17, 2023

Data collection;

  • data wrangling;

  • data exploration / data analysis;

  • (machine learning) model construction,
  • evaluation and testing;
  • model deployment and performance monitoring.

(Please note that this role will involve the development of NLP based models/solutions. A demonstrable proficiency in NLP is therefore required.)

Desired Skills:

  • Able to effectively use Microsoft Office
  • Basic to intermediate level proficiency with the usage of AWS cloud technologies.
  • Able to work with unstructured data
  • Data Science
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP) proficiency is a key requirement for this role

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Cost and Data Science

