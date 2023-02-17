Data Scientist at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

Data collection;
-
data wrangling;
-
data exploration / data analysis;
- (machine learning) model construction,
- evaluation and testing;
- model deployment and performance monitoring.
(Please note that this role will involve the development of NLP based models/solutions. A demonstrable proficiency in NLP is therefore required.)
Desired Skills:
- Able to effectively use Microsoft Office
- Basic to intermediate level proficiency with the usage of AWS cloud technologies.
- Able to work with unstructured data
- Data Science
- Natural Language Processing (NLP) proficiency is a key requirement for this role
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Cost and Data Science