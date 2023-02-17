Data Scientist at Batho Pele Top Services

Data collection;

data wrangling;

data exploration / data analysis;

(machine learning) model construction,

evaluation and testing;

model deployment and performance monitoring.

(Please note that this role will involve the development of NLP based models/solutions. A demonstrable proficiency in NLP is therefore required.)

Desired Skills:

Able to effectively use Microsoft Office

Basic to intermediate level proficiency with the usage of AWS cloud technologies.

Able to work with unstructured data

Data Science

Natural Language Processing (NLP) proficiency is a key requirement for this role

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Cost and Data Science

Learn more/Apply for this position