Data Scientist – Gauteng Centurion

Data Scientist
My client is looking for a Data Scientist to join their Predictive Data Science Team.
– Must have completed B.Com/BSc Honours/M.Com/MSc/ PhD in Statistics, Mathematics or Computer Science
– Minimum 3 years experience with proven statistical model building capability
– Experience manipulating data in SQL, modelling and visualisation in Python or R. / Power BI, Flask, Tableau, Dash or R Shiny
You will be involved in the investigation, design & implementation of improvements to existing predictive models & analytical products in property and financial industries.
Bryanston or Centurion based
Desired Skills:
- statistical model building
- data vizualisation
- data modeling
- data modelling
- predictive models
- data analysis
- quantitive analysis