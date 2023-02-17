Developer – SQL (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation located in Somerset West, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop complex T-SQL queries, stored procedures, and triggers to support software applications.

Assist in designing relational database architecture for new development projects.

Develop and modify SQL objects based on requirements and troubleshoot those that fail.

Optimise application performance by using SQL profiler, tuning indexing, and optimising SQL queries.

Service requests from business, including changes to processes and ad hoc data requests.

Develop code according to set coding standards and processes.

Collaborate with business analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, and decide priorities.

Work with business analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

Contribute to all phases of the software development life cycle, from requirements gathering to deployment.

Investigate and fix production issues.

Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load processes.

Use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs in a data-driven environment.

Support production databases by monitoring performance, security, backup, recovery, and data integrity.

Regularly monitor production databases and respond to issues by taking appropriate action.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences

Possession of relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) would be an added advantage.

Relevant Skill / Experience:

Minimum 4-5 years of relevant SQL development experience in a team environment, including at least 2 years as an Intermediate SQL developer.

Capable of working in a team and collaborating on a common (UML) design model, while following mentorship/providing team leader mentorship.

Strong understanding of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques applied to software development methodology.

Experience working with security-sensitive data is desirable, with knowledge of security vulnerabilities and their impact on solutions.

Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server and experienced with Relational database design principles, SQL Server Administration, SQL OLTP development, SQL Query optimization, SQL Query analysis, and Database object design.

Knowledge of XML and JSON structures is beneficial, with good XML manipulation skills in XQuery as a plus.

Familiarity with front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript is desirable.

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, performing extensive unit testing, and supporting quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards, with SQL profiler being beneficial, and some familiarity with cloud services like Azure, AWS as a plus.

Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

Must have hands-on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting, with Troubleshooting slow running queries and Profiling Performance Issues being a plus.

Desired Skills:

SQL Developer

SDLC

SQL

