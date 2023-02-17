DevOps Engineer (Junior)

Essential Requirements

Recognized IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development

2 – 3 years of Development Experience

o NodeJS

o Javascript

o HTML/CSS

o PHP

o VueJS/React/Angular Experience

o SQL/MySQL

o Networking (Network +)

o Hardware (A+)

1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Beneficial Skills

ElasticSearch

Docker

RestAPI

XML

JSON

Jira

GIT

CI/CD

Ansible

Core Outputs

Develop and support commercial-grade web applications and solutions

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Optimize and improve existing systems and services

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them

Provide root cause analysis for production errors

Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills

Be part of a team that focuses on the following :

new client requirements

concepts

innovation requests

automation

scripting

Behavioural Competencies

Passion for technology and learning.

Attention to detail.

Analytical skills

Problem-solving

Strong presentation, report writing, and communication skills.

A high degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network-building skills.

Team orientated as well as able to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Show good judgment in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Ability to take ownership of assigned tasks

Desired Skills:

Software Development

IT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Introduction

The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust, and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership, and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with inspirational work experience, world-class software, and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Annuity

Learn more/Apply for this position