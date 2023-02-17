Front-End Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Front-End Developer with Angular. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Frontend Technologies:

Angular 10+

Typescript

Karma/Jasmine

HTML/CSS

PostgreSQL

Maven

X-Ray

Experience in testing (unit testing)

Tools:

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

BitBucket

Git

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

