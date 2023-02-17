Front End Developer (Angular) – Gauteng Sandton

Key purpose:

As a Front-End Developer, you will be responsible for the development of all user interfaces. You’ll work on projects that range from small and simple to large and complex. You should have experience in creating innovative applications that are easy to use and look great across multiple devices. The position requires proficiency with AngularJS, Node JS, HTML5/CSS3 technologies, as well as RESTful web services.

Duties and responsibilities:

Design, Develop and Maintain a suite of Angular/WebApi applications

Recommend patterns and technologies to wider team

Liaise with project owners to help define business requirements

Participate in code reviews across all project teams

Biggest focus of the project will be Migrating legacy onto new systems

Any resource joining the team will get exposure to new modern tech: Cloud based (AWS)

Experience using Agile methodologies for developing application

Qualifications and experience:

5 years of experience working on Front End development (Preferably in Angular)

Must have 3 years of experience with Angular

2 years of experience with Spring boot

5 years of working knowledge with: HTML5,CSS3, SASS, JavaScript, TypeScript, REST Web Services, Data Binding

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Confident

Attention to detail

