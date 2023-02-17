Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Front-End Developer with Angular. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Frontend Technologies:
- Angular 10+
- Typescript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS
- PostgreSQL
- Maven
- X-Ray
- Experience in testing (unit testing)
Tools:
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- BitBucket
- Git
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years