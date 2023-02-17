Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 17, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Front-End Developer with Angular. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Frontend Technologies:

  • Angular 10+
  • Typescript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • X-Ray
  • Experience in testing (unit testing)

Tools:

  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
  • BitBucket
  • Git

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • angular
  • Front-end
  • Front-end Development
  • typescript
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

