Calling all Frontend Developers!!!
One of the largest growing automotive industries, The German Giants are looking for an Intermediate to senior level Frontend Developer.
We require the following skills from you:
- Development and operations of the AI Portal
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- DevOps Experience
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.
Tech Stack required:
- HTML / JS
- ReactJS
- TypeScript
- Java
Let me help you start a life changing journey!
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- ReactJS
- Typescript
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years