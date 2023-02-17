Frontend Developer

Calling all Frontend Developers!!!

One of the largest growing automotive industries, The German Giants are looking for an Intermediate to senior level Frontend Developer.

We require the following skills from you:

Development and operations of the AI Portal

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

DevOps Experience

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

Tech Stack required:

HTML / JS

ReactJS

TypeScript

Java

Let me help you start a life changing journey!

Desired Skills:

HTML

ReactJS

Typescript

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position