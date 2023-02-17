Intel launches new Xeon workstation processors

Intel has announced the new Intel Xeon W-3400 and Intel Xeon W-2400 desktop workstation processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids), led by the Intel Xeon w9-3495X, Intel’s most powerful desktop workstation processor.

Built for professional creators, these new Xeon processors provide massive performance for media and entertainment, engineering and data science professionals.

With a new compute architecture, faster cores and new embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB) packaging, the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 series of processors enable unprecedented scalability for increased performance.

“For more than 20 years, Intel has been committed to delivering the highest quality workstation platforms – combining high-performance compute and rock-solid stability – for professional PC users across the globe,” says Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions, Client Computing Group.

“Our new Intel Xeon desktop workstation platform is uniquely designed to unleash the innovation and creativity of professional creators, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists and power users – built to tackle both today’s most demanding workloads as well as the professional workloads of the future.”

Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 processors provide the high-end computing foundation that today’s professionals require for the future of computing.

Support for DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E gives professionals the platform technologies they require for the compute workloads of the future.

Additionally, support for Intel vPro enterprise technology, alongside ECC memory and reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) technologies, ensures workstation uptime is maximised.

Available with up to 56 cores in a single socket, the top-end Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor features a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache, delivering up to 28% single-thread1 and up to 120% multithread performance improvements2 over the previous generation.

The processors have operational frequencies up to 4.8 gigahertz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.

Other platform features include:

* Up to 105Mb of L3 cache.

* Eight channels of DDR5 RDIMM memory support enables up to 4Tb of memory capacity and increased memory bandwidth.

* ECC memory and RAS technologies support improved integrity of critical data and system reliability.

* Up to 112 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-3400 processors and up to 64 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-2400 processors for multi-GPUs, SSDs and network cards.

* Integrated Intel WiFi 6E.

* Comprehensive overclocking support for unlocked processors – including DDR5 XMP 3.0 RDIMM memory overclocking features.

* 3rd generation Intel Deep Learning Boost (AMX, Bfloat16) delivers more efficient deep learning acceleration for artificial intelligence training and inferencing.

* Intel vPro enterprise technologies for hardware-enhanced security features, firmware version control and remote manageability.