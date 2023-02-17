Intermediate Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What are we looking for

The intermediate application developer is required to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment.

The intermediate application developer will also be implementing, testing and maintaining, designing code with required system documentation to meet the development goals.

They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes.

Key Responsibilities

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Conduct Unit and Performance testing

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

Mentoring of junior developers

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc)

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Plan, organize and control own

Essential Competencies

Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and new development technologies.

Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.

Strong client focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate application development related concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders at various hierarchical levels.

Ability to build business partnerships that help drives the application development strategy

Ability to work independently with demanding users in a high pressurized environment

Strong capacity for operating in a flexible, dynamic environment where creative and ‘out of the box’ thinking is required.

Ability to multitask

Display an understanding of different functions within an organisation

The ability to work in a team environment and independently

Ability to interpret business requirements and implement technical design

Technical Non-Negotiables

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Strong verbal and communication skills

Minimum Requirements

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

4 plus years’ development experience

Relevant certifications in Software Development

N/B Hybrid position

Desired Skills:

C#

Testing

.Net

Full Stack Development

API

Web Applications Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client looking is an independent service provider of quality certification and cold chain management services for producers and exporters of perishable food product.

