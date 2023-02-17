Intermediate Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What are we looking for
The intermediate application developer is required to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment.
The intermediate application developer will also be implementing, testing and maintaining, designing code with required system documentation to meet the development goals.
They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes.
- Key Responsibilities
Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
Conduct Unit and Performance testing
Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.
Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
Mentoring of junior developers
Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc)
Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
Plan, organize and control own
- Essential Competencies
Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and new development technologies.
Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.
Strong client focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external stakeholders.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate application development related concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders at various hierarchical levels.
Ability to build business partnerships that help drives the application development strategy
Ability to work independently with demanding users in a high pressurized environment
Strong capacity for operating in a flexible, dynamic environment where creative and ‘out of the box’ thinking is required.
Ability to multitask
Display an understanding of different functions within an organisation
The ability to work in a team environment and independently
Ability to interpret business requirements and implement technical design
- Technical Non-Negotiables
Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
Advanced experience in MS SQL
Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
Experience in MicroServices
Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
Agile experience
Experience in Azure DevOps Services
Experience with Unit and Performance testing
Strong verbal and communication skills
- Minimum Requirements
3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
4 plus years’ development experience
Relevant certifications in Software Development
N/B Hybrid position
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Testing
- .Net
- Full Stack Development
- API
- Web Applications Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client looking is an independent service provider of quality certification and cold chain management services for producers and exporters of perishable food product.