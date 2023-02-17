Intermediate QA Tester

Client is seeking a Software Tester who can rapidly pick up and support software developed across the whole business.
Client is a cutting-edge software company specialising in the financial services markets. We are currently implementing testing automation and the successful candidate will be exposed to automated testing as part of their role.
The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years of commercial software testing experience preferably in financial services and be able to work within a dynamic and changing environment.
Essential Skills and Experience Required
- Experience in testing web applications
- Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks
- Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.
- Excellent communication skills
- Analytical thinking/quick learner with a good attention to detail
- Ability to write test cases, execute test scripts and document test results
- Problem solving skills
- Familiarity with structured and unstructured testing methods
- Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA
- Familiarity with XML, JSON and Java script
Additional / Desirable Skills and Experience
- Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings
- Degree educated, ideally in a technical subject
- ISEB / ISTQB certification
- Experience in cross browser and cross device testing
- Experience of Non-functional testing tools and techniques
- Practical experience of using SQL
Key Responsibilities
- Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers
- New development/fixes/support issues testing
- Regression/Smoke testing
- Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design and potential problems
- Driving test cases from specifications, requirements, and user stories
- Logging, tracking, and managing defects / bugs through bug tracking tools
- Analysing test results
- Writing test approach, plans and reports
Communication with development teams and management
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Selenium