Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our Client, Is looking for a developer to write clean and maintainable code for new and existing software solutions. The successful applicant will participate and contribute to software development activities using prescribed software development processes and tools.
This role requires an individual adept at problem solving, communication and analysis.
Area: Midrand
Minimum Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree, National Diploma in IT, Computer Science or related field
Minimum Experience
- 5+ years as a Software Developer
- 3+ years as a C# Developer
- 3+ years’ experience in ASP.Net MVC
- 3+ years’ experience in SQL
Duties:
- Design, plan and propose solution architectures
- Develop new system enhancements
- Debugging and coding to resolve issues
- Ensure code is maintainable and clean
- Ensure code is development tested and results documented
- Participate in code reviews
- Ensure code is committed to source control
- Understand development requirements
- Contribute to development process
- Participate in feedback and planning sessions.
- Collaborate with testers, analysts, and other developers
Required Knowledge:
- Experience of Agile/Scrum methodology
- Object-Oriented programming
- Experience of web development
- Experience with API development
- Relational database design and development
Required Skills:
- .NET using C# and
- NET Webforms
- NET MVC
- JQuery
- HTML, CSS & JavaScript
- MS SQL / T-SQL
- IIS
- Windows Services
- GIT
- Visual Studio 2019+
- SQL Server
- SQL Server Management Studio
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net MVC
- C#
- SQL
- Agile