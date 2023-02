IT Technician (Kimberley) – Northern Cape Kimberley

Looking for a vibrant IT Field Technician for 3 Months.

2-3 Years IT Support Experience

Installation of Hardware and software

Troubleshooting

bug fix

A+ AND N+Certificate

MUST HAVE OWN VEHICLE!!!!

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

.

