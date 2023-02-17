Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills
- JAVA/Spring Boot.
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
- HTML5, CSS3.
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
