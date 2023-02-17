Java Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Java Developer (Hybrid/Remote).



An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

At least 3 years software development experience.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Exposure to the full software life cycle.

Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in Java (version 8+) and experience of Spring Boot (version 2.3+) to create web APIs.

Experience of creating unit tests.

Exposure to software management tools GIT or Git Hub.

Expert with architecture styles/APIs e.g., REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC

Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.

Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.

Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Responsibilities:

Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.

Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.

All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

GIT

REST

SOAP

JSON

RPC

