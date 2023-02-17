Junior Delphi Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Job Purpose

To aid the current team in problem tracing and solving by meeting various actuaries and other teams to come up with appropriate fixes and solutions. Working from abstracts necessary as there is little to no front end architecture available. A candidate should be mathematically inclined and have solid object orientated knowledge to be able to understand the problems and come up with appropriate solutions. Application will be moving to Java platform in two to three years.

Required

Solid Object Orientated Knowledge and or background.

Strong Mathematical or Statistical Knowledge and or background.

Must be able to deal with complex problems.

Can work from abstracts to understand a problem and come up with a solution.

Delphi Development knowledge.

Interest to transition into other programming languages such as Java.

Solid backend experience and knowledge.

Proficient in Excel.

Optional

Delphi Development experience.

Other programming Language knowledge preferably Java.

Front end knowledge and experience.

Experience

Junior level with 1 to 2 plus years of Delphi development experience or any other object orientated programming language.

Desired Skills:

Object Orientated Knowledge

Delphi

Java

Backend

Excel

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

