Junior Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our Client in the Digital Marketing / Creative sector is seeking a Junior Developer to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

HTML, CSS/SCSS (bonus), JavaScript, JQuery.

Skills in Programming such as Ruby, Node JS, Python or PHP.

Candidates must be able to problem solve, come up with with their own ideas, be eager to learn and willing to research solutions.

Troubleshooting and navigating the internet.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

developer

html

java

nodejs

ruby

python

css

