Machine Learning Engineer – Remote – up to R950k per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This extraordinary company notorious for employing individuals of the highest calibre is now on the lookout for a highly talented Machine learning Engineer.

The organisation itself focuses on MLOps, bridging the gap between data and IT teams, converting information into successful outcomes through effective model deployment.

Not only will you enjoy the pleasure of working on world class Machine Learning solutions, but you will have the freedom of working fully remote, provided you still live in South Africa.

The ideal candidate will collaborate with clients on projects aimed at producing dependable software applications driven by data. At its core, this involves creating and executing data pipelines, constructing models (using machine learning or other methods), and releasing models for use.

If that sounds exciting, and you have the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!

Skills You Will Need:

Python

Spark

PySpark

SQL

MLOps principals

Cloud

Knowledge and Experience:

Degree (Masters Degree advantageous)

3+ years’ experience as a Machine learning engineer

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56447 which is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company of up to R950k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position