Key purpose:
As a .NET Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the agile team responsible for developing and deploying new features to our cloud-based platform. We need to deliver enhanced integration and new eCommerceOnline Customer Order integration solution. Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers
- Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals
- Develops database applications on relational database platforms
- Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions
- Extensiveadvanced integration development experience
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience
- Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus
- C#
- Openshift
- Kafka
- OOPS (Object orientated programming)
- Oracle PL/SQL
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via json, Git, xml messages
- Hangfire or Unix cron
- Nuget
- Git Source Code Tool
- Restful API
- SOAP web services
- json
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Confident
- Problem-solving skills