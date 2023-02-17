.NET Software Engineer

Key purpose:

As a .NET Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the agile team responsible for developing and deploying new features to our cloud-based platform. We need to deliver enhanced integration and new eCommerceOnline Customer Order integration solution. Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers

Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals

Develops database applications on relational database platforms

Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions

Extensiveadvanced integration development experience

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required

Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience

Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus

C#

Openshift

Kafka

OOPS (Object orientated programming)

Oracle PL/SQL

MS SQL

Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via json, Git, xml messages

Hangfire or Unix cron

Nuget

Git Source Code Tool

Restful API

SOAP web services

json

Key purpose:

As a .NET Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the agile team responsible for developing and deploying new features to our cloud-based platform. We need to deliver enhanced integration and new eCommerceOnline Customer Order integration solution. Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers

Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals

Develops database applications on relational database platforms

Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions

Extensiveadvanced integration development experience

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required

Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience

Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus

C#

Openshift

Kafka

OOPS (Object orientated programming)

Oracle PL/SQL

MS SQL

Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via json, Git, xml messages

Hangfire or Unix cron

Nuget

Git Source Code Tool

Restful API

SOAP web services

json

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Confident

Problem-solving skills

Learn more/Apply for this position