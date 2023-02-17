.NET Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 17, 2023

Key purpose:
As a .NET Software Engineer, you’ll be part of the agile team responsible for developing and deploying new features to our cloud-based platform. We need to deliver enhanced integration and new eCommerceOnline Customer Order integration solution. Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus.
Duties and responsibilities:

  • Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers
  • Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals
  • Develops database applications on relational database platforms
  • Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions
  • Extensiveadvanced integration development experience

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience
  • Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus
  • C#
  • Openshift
  • Kafka
  • OOPS (Object orientated programming)
  • Oracle PL/SQL
  • MS SQL
  • Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via json, Git, xml messages
  • Hangfire or Unix cron
  • Nuget
  • Git Source Code Tool
  • Restful API
  • SOAP web services
  • json

Desired Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Confident
  • Problem-solving skills

