Project Manager at DAV Professional Placement Group

A company specialising in support to the Transport and Logistic industries based in Hillcrest, KZN is seeking a Project Manager to join their team. This person will manage and monitor strategic and operational projects through coordinating people and processes to ensure that multiple internal and external projects are delivered on time within scope to produce the desired results.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain and develop the Enterprise Process Model to effectively document the “as-is” processes.

Implement systems and controls to ensure the Enterprise Process Model is maintained and up to date with approved Process Documentation.

Execute process improvement projects to deliver results in terms of effectiveness and efficiency by using Lean, Six Sigma and other methods.

Manage process improvement project teams and coach process owners in gaining acceptance of change, realizing benefits and sustaining the value.

Work with the business functions to embed Process Management techniques and principles into everyday ways of working and improve Process Management maturity levels.

Train, develop and coach process owners, front line staff to a level that becomes self-sustaining including the creation of training materials where necessary.

Organize and implement formulated policies and procedures

Define and implement the changes or quick wins identified during the projects in close partnership with the business.

Work in collaboration with key business stakeholders to build a continuous improvement environment to support an ongoing programme of change.

Communicate pertinent information between management, staff and stakeholders

Effectively challenge the way things are done today through identification of non-value added activities.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Tertiary qualification

3-5 years management experience

A background from the transport and logistics industry

Experience in running projects (Lean/6 Sigma advantageous)

Proficient with various software packages Computer literate (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, MS Teams)

