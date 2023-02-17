Project Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Job description

Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting – Build smart /Candy/ [URL Removed]

Project scheduling

Project reporting

Project scope of works development and management

Project contracts management

Project logistics management

Project equipment ordering and BOQ setup

Project installation quality control

Project Health and Safety responsibilities

Project commissioning leader

Client liaising and relationship management

Technician management (allocated to your project)

Subcontractor appointments and management

Assess and accept engineering designs

Design of solar PV energy systems

Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with AEA

Development of department tools and documents

Development & delivery of project handover File and relevant documents to client

Ensure all ISO9001, ISO45001 and SANS 10142 compliances are met during construction

Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement

Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure

Requirements:

Must have Electrical experience

Flexible and transparent planning.

Foresight into risk management.

Ability to complete tasks and get the job done.

Ability to understand and interpreter drawings.

Ability identify and rectify issues on design.

No Issue with working late or away from home.

Assist O/M Department with any issues that may arise.

Dress in appropriate in accordance with OHS act.

Take Responsibility and rectify issues in general.

Respect company equipment and vehicles

Desired Skills:

Solar PV

Electrical

Learn more/Apply for this position