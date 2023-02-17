Project Manager at Southey Personnel Services – Western Cape Paarl

Job description
Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting – Build smart /Candy/ [URL Removed]
Project scheduling
Project reporting
Project scope of works development and management
Project contracts management
Project logistics management
Project equipment ordering and BOQ setup
Project installation quality control
Project Health and Safety responsibilities
Project commissioning leader
Client liaising and relationship management
Technician management (allocated to your project)
Subcontractor appointments and management
Assess and accept engineering designs
Design of solar PV energy systems
Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with AEA
Development of department tools and documents
Development & delivery of project handover File and relevant documents to client
Ensure all ISO9001, ISO45001 and SANS 10142 compliances are met during construction
Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement
Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure
Requirements:
Must have Electrical experience
Flexible and transparent planning.
Foresight into risk management.
Ability to complete tasks and get the job done.
Ability to understand and interpreter drawings.
Ability identify and rectify issues on design.
No Issue with working late or away from home.
Assist O/M Department with any issues that may arise.
Dress in appropriate in accordance with OHS act.
Take Responsibility and rectify issues in general.
Respect company equipment and vehicles
Desired Skills:
- Solar PV
- Electrical