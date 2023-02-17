Project Manager – Gauteng Turffontein

Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP
External
- Suppliers, Customers
Minimum Qualifications:
- Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.
- ITIL Foundation – advantageous
- Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions
Minimum Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required
Competencies
Knowledge:
- Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry especially SDWAN (Non-negotiable)
- Knowledge of PMBOK
- Knowledge of customer service principles
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Project Management
- Networks
- Telecommunications
- SD-WAN