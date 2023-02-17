Project Manager – Gauteng Turffontein

Position Purpose:

Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP

External

Suppliers, Customers

Minimum Qualifications:

Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.

ITIL Foundation – advantageous

Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions

Minimum Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required

Competencies

Knowledge:

Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry especially SDWAN (Non-negotiable)

Knowledge of PMBOK

Knowledge of customer service principles

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Project Management

Networks

Telecommunications

SD-WAN

Learn more/Apply for this position