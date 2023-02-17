Project Manager – Gauteng Turffontein

Feb 17, 2023

Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope, agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • Sales, Global Operations, Network Core, Quality Assurance, Procurement, Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, NOC, Technical, VoIP

External

  • Suppliers, Customers

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Prince 2 / Agile / PMBOK.
  • ITIL Foundation – advantageous
  • Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions

Minimum Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Project role

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required

Competencies
Knowledge:

  • Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry especially SDWAN (Non-negotiable)
  • Knowledge of PMBOK
  • Knowledge of customer service principles

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Project Management
  • Networks
  • Telecommunications
  • SD-WAN

