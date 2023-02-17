Project Manager (Research Development) 24 Months FTC (Wits Ezintsha) – Gauteng Randburg

Main purpose of the job:

To support the research implementation across all projects in the portfolio including digital health, communicable and non-communicable diseases

Location:

Ezintsha – 32 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Support the development and maintenance of a relevant strategy for research development to meet the portfolio (and where relevant the organizational) needs

Be able to communicate the Ezintsha research development strategy to all relevant stakeholders

Participate in portfolio-related meetings

Provide technical/strategic support to internal and external stakeholders (when needed)

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Identify research (implementation science and clinical trial) opportunities and needs arising from internal projects and funding calls (where necessary)

Develop protocols, information sheets, and data collection systems

Conduct all the regulatory processes (i.e., HREC, DoH approvals, and other stakeholder approvals)

In conjunction with the study team analyze research data and develop reports

Ensure appropriate communication/feedback of the research findings to the stakeholders

Present research findings at conferences and meetings (where applicable)

Complete research administration required for portfolio (e.g., maintain project trackers, co-ordinate data collection, research meeting co-ordination, operations activities)

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Required minimum education and training:

Postgraduate qualification in research, public health, or related fields

Research methods training

Basic statistical analysis training

Drivers license

Required minimum work experience:

4 years of experience in public health programs

2 years of project management experience

Database design/development

Track record of scientific/research/academic outputs

Experience working in a research-related environment

Travel and overtime may be required

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience working in donor funded projects

Ability to work with large databases

Qualitative data analysis

Ability to prioritize tasks and work toward deadlines

Be a team player yet still be able to work independently

Have good time management skills

Monitoring and evaluation and good clinical practice training advantageous

Writing experience and scientific outputs advantageous

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 24 February 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundEzintsha is a group of South African academics and health professionals who work with partners around the world. They apply new technology to health-related problems and work to extend access to effective drugs so that quality health care and medicine are available to everyone. Ezintsha is a newly formed sub-division of Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

