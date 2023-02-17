Reporting Analyst at Sanlam Group

You will deliver solutions that are fit for purpose and that focus on efficiencies that deliver business value with focus on the development, improvement of enhanced reporting capabilities. Define reporting requirements to produce necessary insight to opportunities or risks to achieving the business [URL Removed] business [URL Removed] business transition and helping to establish [URL Removed] in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework.

Desired Skills:

Report Writing

Business Analysis

Business Process Model

SQL

BPMN

Data Visualization

Data validation

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a financial services company that has a footprint in over 30 African countries. They pride themselves with providing financial independence. Their growth prospect is humanising technology and designing our digitalisation journey around their clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position