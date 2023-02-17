SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP ABAP Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

Conduct SAP Module process configuration.

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.

Analyse and scope End-user authorization roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Data services

BAPIs

Eclipse IDE

SAP Web IDE

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP Business Workflow

SAP MM-Purchasing

SAP Ariba network

SAP Ariba Guided Buying

SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Development ABAP

SAP ABAP Development

IDoc

SAP HANA

SAPUI5

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

