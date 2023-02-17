SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 17, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP ABAP Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration.
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorization roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
  • Data services
  • BAPIs
  • Eclipse IDE
  • SAP Web IDE
  • SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
  • SAP Cloud Platform
  • SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
  • SAP Business Workflow
  • SAP MM-Purchasing
  • SAP Ariba network
  • SAP Ariba Guided Buying
  • SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
  • SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • Development ABAP
  • SAP ABAP Development
  • IDoc
  • SAP HANA
  • SAPUI5

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

