SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP ABAP Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration.
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.
- Analyse and scope End-user authorization roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
- Data services
- BAPIs
- Eclipse IDE
- SAP Web IDE
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
- SAP Business Workflow
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- SAP Ariba network
- SAP Ariba Guided Buying
- SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
- SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- Development ABAP
- SAP ABAP Development
- IDoc
- SAP HANA
- SAPUI5
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years