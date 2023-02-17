Senior Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Brief
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Candidate Requirements
Non Negotiable:
- 5 years demonstrated practical experience in major projects / areas with relevant exposure.
- Ability to have a technical discussion
- Experience at communicating with senior execs.
- Experience in Systems analysis, as they will be working in an IT team
- Experience in the investment banking sector preferred
- A Can-do attitude, with good energy.
- Ability to drive teams and be delivery focused.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis Experience
- Technical
- Communication
- Systems Analysis
- Investment Banking
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]