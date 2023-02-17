Senior Software Developer

Feb 17, 2023

A client in the manufactuiring indusrty based in fourways is looking for senior software Engineers with 5- 7 years’ experience in developing software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.

This is an office-based role.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree preferable; a Diploma would be considered.
  • JSON
  • IntelliJ IDEA
  • GIT
  • Scrum, Kanban, and Agile development technology
  • SDLC Methodology
  • Back-end Development
  • Technical Architecture
  • Process and data mapping
  • Entity Diagram mapping

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • C#
  • Full Stack Development
  • Git
  • Intellij idea
  • JSON
  • spring
  • hibernate
  • Android
  • OOP
  • Agile Development
  • Unit testing frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Johannesburg based company that is JSE-listed diversified provider of specialised chemical products and services used in the mining, agriculture, and chemicals sectors.

