Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg South

A client in the manufactuiring indusrty based in fourways is looking for senior software Engineers with 5- 7 years’ experience in developing software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.

This is an office-based role.

If you think you have what it takes to be part of this great team APPLY NOW!!!!!!!!!

Requirements:

IT Degree preferable; a Diploma would be considered.

JSON

IntelliJ IDEA

GIT

Scrum, Kanban, and Agile development technology

SDLC Methodology

Back-end Development

Technical Architecture

Process and data mapping

Entity Diagram mapping

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Full Stack Development

Git

Intellij idea

JSON

spring

hibernate

Android

OOP

Agile Development

Unit testing frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Johannesburg based company that is JSE-listed diversified provider of specialised chemical products and services used in the mining, agriculture, and chemicals sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position