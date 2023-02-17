Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg South

A client in the manufactuiring indusrty based in fourways is looking for senior software Engineers with 5- 7 years’ experience in developing software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.
This is an office-based role.
If you think you have what it takes to be part of this great team APPLY NOW!!!!!!!!!
Requirements:
- IT Degree preferable; a Diploma would be considered.
- JSON
- IntelliJ IDEA
- GIT
- Scrum, Kanban, and Agile development technology
- SDLC Methodology
- Back-end Development
- Technical Architecture
- Process and data mapping
- Entity Diagram mapping
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- Full Stack Development
- Git
- Intellij idea
- JSON
- spring
- hibernate
- Android
- OOP
- Agile Development
- Unit testing frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Johannesburg based company that is JSE-listed diversified provider of specialised chemical products and services used in the mining, agriculture, and chemicals sectors.