SQL/SSIS Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Duties and responsibilities:
- A passion for the industry and be willing to do self-study.
- Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
- Fluent in English (speak/ read/ write)
- Understanding of software development lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- Knowledge and Experience in SSIS,SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
- Ability to create advanced data models using computerized tools
- Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns
- Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools
Qualifications and experience:
- Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience
- Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005- 2019
- A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting
- 3-5 years’ experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
- 2-4 years’ experience in Database administration
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Three years of experience in software development, preferably with SQL and/or SSIS.
- Strong knowledge of object oriented programming and design patterns is a plus.
- 2+ years of experience in a SQL Server environment
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Confident