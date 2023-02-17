SQL/SSIS Developer

Feb 17, 2023

Duties and responsibilities:

  • A passion for the industry and be willing to do self-study.
  • Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
  • Fluent in English (speak/ read/ write)
  • Understanding of software development lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • Knowledge and Experience in SSIS,SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Ability to create advanced data models using computerized tools
  • Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns
  • Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools

Qualifications and experience:

  • Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience
  • Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005- 2019
  • A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting
  • 3-5 years’ experience in database design and the normalization of data structures – must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
  • 2-4 years’ experience in Database administration
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Three years of experience in software development, preferably with SQL and/or SSIS.
  • Strong knowledge of object oriented programming and design patterns is a plus.
  • 2+ years of experience in a SQL Server environment

Desired Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Confident

