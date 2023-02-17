Strategic Information Officer (7 Months Contract) APACE PROJECT (Free State) WRHI

Main purpose of the job:

Contribute to the provision of a comprehensive approach to data quality improvement in data management and data analytics in a specified geographical area, in support of reaching APACE and DOH program objectives

Location:

Wits RHI – Lejweleputswa (Free State) – Roving Team

Key performance areas:

Assess the need for and develop data quality and reporting QI interventions in the allocated health facility (ies)

Participate in the implementation of data quality and reporting needs assessments for the specified facility (ies)

Provide M&E technical assistance, as required, to RHI’s projects

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback, and action plans

Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the allocated district

Review all data (DHIS2, Tier, ETR, other systems) to identify gaps in the facility’s information systems

Work with the PMs, QIAs, and technical teams to develop M&E activities in response to the specific needs and priorities of the facility (ies)

In conjunction with the PM and facility team, develop annual work plans for the position, and timelines for implementing the proposed activities.

Implement, monitor, and review the allocated activities

Monitor PEPFAR project outputs closely, including at the facility level

Report progress on a monthly/quarterly basis as required by specific indicators

Participate in data verification and reporting activities

Facilitate, and co-ordinate the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting

Implement the proposed activities in the district (including [URL Removed] WebDHIS, and NIDS rollouts)

Provide support to the Data Capturers & DoH Information Officers for:

Appropriate reporting of all data to the TIER, DHIS2 (facility to district levels)

Extraction & review of information from TIER and DHIS2 for monitoring purposes

Conduct a routine review of the data at the facility level and provide data quality support as appropriate

Revise activities based on the data, implementation experiences, and the program feedback meetings

Generate timely reports from activities conducted

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with the line manager, facility and other technical teams, and DoH counterparts

Establish/participate in data quality forums at the facility

Participate in facility and district data review meetings (to support data use)

Data quality and reporting

Oversee, and co-ordinate the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor

reporting

Implement, monitor, and review the allocated M&E activities (including [URL Removed] and NIDS rollouts)

Appropriate reporting of data to the DATIM (facility, district, AND RHI levels) – Extraction of information from the DHIS, [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] for monitoring purposes

Provide data quality support to facilities on priority PEPFAR indicators

Work with the compliance team on preparation for quarterly reporting

Revise activities based on the data, implementation experiences, and program feedback

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with districts, managers, and M & E team

Establish/participate in data quality forums

Participate in facility and district data review meetings

Conduct presentations on PEPFAR indicator progress monitoring

Capacitate in M & E and clinical teams on PEPFAR reporting requirements, indicator definitions

Conduct verification of decanting data for PEPFAR submission

Support preparations for JPPM by providing data required for the presentation

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Participate in the recruitment processes of facility-based M&E staff (including the development and marking of competency assessments)

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in a health-related field (Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Health, Science, etc.)

Valid Driver’s License

Required minimum work experience:

Experience In public health or relevant field working with monitoring and reporting systems:

With a Bachelor’s Degree: 2 years of experience

With a Diploma: 4 years of experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience with Monitoring and Evaluation: data management and data analysis in the healthcare sector and 1-year of experience working with donor-driven programs

Ability to develop data cleaning, storage systems, and creating databases

Experience working at various levels of data collection

Experience with the [URL Removed] DHIS2, [URL Removed] and other DoH/PEPFAR data systems

Experience in writing reports for internal use and for external stakeholders such as the Department of Health.

Demonstrated ability to build the capacity of staff members on monitoring & reporting systems

Experience in implementing and supervising quality improvement work

Experience in training, coaching, and material development

Experience in clinical and data management systems

Experience in change management

Demands of the job:

Working overtime and over weekends may be required

Local travel will be required

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH and donors

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Learn more/Apply for this position