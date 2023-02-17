Systems Engineer

Feb 17, 2023

My clients which specialises in automotive seating, is seeking a Systems Engineer for their Silverton plant.
Responsibilities:

  • Adheere to Customer Specific Requirements.
  • Problem solvingPLC code and complex fieldbus IO and SCADA systems.
  • Process engineering interfaces e.g. pressure & temperature sensors, proportional valves, PID controllers.
  • Electrical safety systems and standards e.g. PILZ, Siemens safety PLCs
  • Electricity at work regulations and IEE wiring regulations
  • Analyze metrics and data and identify system and machine optimization opportunities
  • Work within a shift team and take the lead in resolution of controls related issues and improvements.

Minimum requirement

  • HND in Electrical or Controls biased qualification.
  • PLC programming and implementation experience with Siemens S7, Allen-Bradley, Modicon, Momentum, AutomationDirect, Mitsubishi, Omron, Aromat, and Toshiba.
  • Knowledge of SCADA programming e.g., Wonderware.
  • Experience with SQL, Linux, Cloud Technology, and IP Networking.
  • Project management, organization, and problem-solving skills.
  • Good written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to be able to operate with minimal supervision.
  • Willingness to work in a fast-paced automotive production facility.
  • Experience either building, commissioning or problem solving.
  • Experience working with robots e.g., Fanuc.
  • Experience with Barcode and RFID recognition technology.
  • Experience Reading and Updating Electrical and Controls
  • Experience with change management processes.
  • Experience in commissioning special-purpose machinery
  • Experience working within Controls or Electrical Projects as part of a team.
  • Experience sharing knowledge or developing training around machine systems.
  • Understanding of HMI systems.
  • Understanding of Industrial communication protocols like ProfiBus, ProfiNet, Ethernet IP, and demonstrable ability to problem-solve those systems.
  • Working knowledge of Machine Safety Regulations and Safe Working Practices.
  • Understanding of dsear legislation and COMAH regulations.
  • Fundamental understanding of IT systems like IP Networking, Server Architecture, SQL Databases.

Desired Skills:

  • automotive
  • PLC
  • Engineer
  • SCADA

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *