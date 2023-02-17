Systems Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

My clients which specialises in automotive seating, is seeking a Systems Engineer for their Silverton plant.
Responsibilities:
- Adheere to Customer Specific Requirements.
- Problem solvingPLC code and complex fieldbus IO and SCADA systems.
- Process engineering interfaces e.g. pressure & temperature sensors, proportional valves, PID controllers.
- Electrical safety systems and standards e.g. PILZ, Siemens safety PLCs
- Electricity at work regulations and IEE wiring regulations
- Analyze metrics and data and identify system and machine optimization opportunities
- Work within a shift team and take the lead in resolution of controls related issues and improvements.
Minimum requirement
- HND in Electrical or Controls biased qualification.
- PLC programming and implementation experience with Siemens S7, Allen-Bradley, Modicon, Momentum, AutomationDirect, Mitsubishi, Omron, Aromat, and Toshiba.
- Knowledge of SCADA programming e.g., Wonderware.
- Experience with SQL, Linux, Cloud Technology, and IP Networking.
- Project management, organization, and problem-solving skills.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to be able to operate with minimal supervision.
- Willingness to work in a fast-paced automotive production facility.
- Experience either building, commissioning or problem solving.
- Experience working with robots e.g., Fanuc.
- Experience with Barcode and RFID recognition technology.
- Experience Reading and Updating Electrical and Controls
- Experience with change management processes.
- Experience in commissioning special-purpose machinery
- Experience working within Controls or Electrical Projects as part of a team.
- Experience sharing knowledge or developing training around machine systems.
- Understanding of HMI systems.
- Understanding of Industrial communication protocols like ProfiBus, ProfiNet, Ethernet IP, and demonstrable ability to problem-solve those systems.
- Working knowledge of Machine Safety Regulations and Safe Working Practices.
- Understanding of dsear legislation and COMAH regulations.
- Fundamental understanding of IT systems like IP Networking, Server Architecture, SQL Databases.
