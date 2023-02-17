Systems Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

My clients which specialises in automotive seating, is seeking a Systems Engineer for their Silverton plant.

Responsibilities:



Adheere to Customer Specific Requirements.

Problem solvingPLC code and complex fieldbus IO and SCADA systems.

Process engineering interfaces e.g. pressure & temperature sensors, proportional valves, PID controllers.

Electrical safety systems and standards e.g. PILZ, Siemens safety PLCs

Electricity at work regulations and IEE wiring regulations

Analyze metrics and data and identify system and machine optimization opportunities

Work within a shift team and take the lead in resolution of controls related issues and improvements.

Minimum requirement

HND in Electrical or Controls biased qualification.

PLC programming and implementation experience with Siemens S7, Allen-Bradley, Modicon, Momentum, AutomationDirect, Mitsubishi, Omron, Aromat, and Toshiba.

Knowledge of SCADA programming e.g., Wonderware.

Experience with SQL, Linux, Cloud Technology, and IP Networking.

Project management, organization, and problem-solving skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to be able to operate with minimal supervision.

Willingness to work in a fast-paced automotive production facility.

Experience either building, commissioning or problem solving.

Experience working with robots e.g., Fanuc.

Experience with Barcode and RFID recognition technology.

Experience Reading and Updating Electrical and Controls

Experience with change management processes.

Experience in commissioning special-purpose machinery

Experience working within Controls or Electrical Projects as part of a team.

Experience sharing knowledge or developing training around machine systems.

Understanding of HMI systems.

Understanding of Industrial communication protocols like ProfiBus, ProfiNet, Ethernet IP, and demonstrable ability to problem-solve those systems.

Working knowledge of Machine Safety Regulations and Safe Working Practices.

Understanding of dsear legislation and COMAH regulations.

Fundamental understanding of IT systems like IP Networking, Server Architecture, SQL Databases.

Desired Skills:

automotive

PLC

Engineer

SCADA

