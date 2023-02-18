Business Analyst Banking at Letsema – Gauteng Rosebank

The succesful caniddate will be able to already demonstrate the following capabilites.
- Perform complex analysis independently and with the support of other senior members in the team.
- Build advanced and detailed financial models with excel or other modelling tools to evaluate performance under various operating scenarios.
- Perform valuation analyses using various available valuation methodologies.
- Conduct market research and summarize findings and conclusions, based on large amounts of data.
- Participate in team and client discussions and ensure key takeaways are captured
- Prepare benchmarking studies on specific topics.
- Design and create presentations for use in client-meetings or for internal discussions, covering topics such as strategic alternatives, M&A and corporate finance.
- Provide overall support to senior team members in the execution of transactions and mandates.
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Process Engineering
- Banking
- Powerpoint Presentation
- Data Analysis
- Financial Modelling
- benchmarking
- Client Liaison
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying philosophy.
Our work dynamic is driven by a high performance and a results-orientated culture where adaptability, innovation and work ethic are valued.
Our clients require an extremely professional, intellectually stimulating, dynamic and solution driven engagement with our team.