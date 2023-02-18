Business Analyst Banking at Letsema – Gauteng Rosebank

The succesful caniddate will be able to already demonstrate the following capabilites.

Perform complex analysis independently and with the support of other senior members in the team.

Build advanced and detailed financial models with excel or other modelling tools to evaluate performance under various operating scenarios.

Perform valuation analyses using various available valuation methodologies.

Conduct market research and summarize findings and conclusions, based on large amounts of data.

Participate in team and client discussions and ensure key takeaways are captured

Prepare benchmarking studies on specific topics.

Design and create presentations for use in client-meetings or for internal discussions, covering topics such as strategic alternatives, M&A and corporate finance.

Provide overall support to senior team members in the execution of transactions and mandates.

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Process Engineering

Banking

Powerpoint Presentation

Data Analysis

Financial Modelling

benchmarking

Client Liaison

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying philosophy.

Our work dynamic is driven by a high performance and a results-orientated culture where adaptability, innovation and work ethic are valued.

Our clients require an extremely professional, intellectually stimulating, dynamic and solution driven engagement with our team.

Learn more/Apply for this position