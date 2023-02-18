Business Analyst Banking at Letsema – Gauteng Rosebank

Feb 18, 2023

The succesful caniddate will be able to already demonstrate the following capabilites.

  • Perform complex analysis independently and with the support of other senior members in the team.
  • Build advanced and detailed financial models with excel or other modelling tools to evaluate performance under various operating scenarios.
  • Perform valuation analyses using various available valuation methodologies.
  • Conduct market research and summarize findings and conclusions, based on large amounts of data.
  • Participate in team and client discussions and ensure key takeaways are captured
  • Prepare benchmarking studies on specific topics.
  • Design and create presentations for use in client-meetings or for internal discussions, covering topics such as strategic alternatives, M&A and corporate finance.
  • Provide overall support to senior team members in the execution of transactions and mandates.

Desired Skills:

  • Process Mapping
  • Process Engineering
  • Banking
  • Powerpoint Presentation
  • Data Analysis
  • Financial Modelling
  • benchmarking
  • Client Liaison

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying philosophy.

Our work dynamic is driven by a high performance and a results-orientated culture where adaptability, innovation and work ethic are valued.

Our clients require an extremely professional, intellectually stimulating, dynamic and solution driven engagement with our team.

