Full Stack Developer at Capital Assignments

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Full Stack Developer who is technically strong in .NET/NET Core, Javascripts, SQL, Web API, and AngularJS, in this role you assist in the development and management of DevOps process related to platforms, such as CI/CD, cloud resources management and Cyber Security.

You will join a diverse and leading global fund adviser, as a member of this organisation you will learn a great deal about the investment industry and the broader of finance.

You will join a dynamic team of motivated individuals, where you will use your analytical mindset and understanding of versioning tools in the financial services sector to share your expertise in pursuit to maintain a cultural collaborating environment

Desired Skills:

Full stack

.Net

net core

DevOps

Angular

SQL

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

