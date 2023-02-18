Full Stack Developer at Capital Assignments – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 18, 2023

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Full Stack Developer who is technically strong in .NET/NET Core, Javascripts, SQL, Web API, and AngularJS, in this role you assist in the development and management of DevOps process related to platforms, such as CI/CD, cloud resources management and Cyber Security.

You will join a diverse and leading global fund adviser, as a member of this organisation you will learn a great deal about the investment industry and the broader of finance.

You will join a dynamic team of motivated individuals, where you will use your analytical mindset and understanding of versioning tools in the financial services sector to share your expertise in pursuit to maintain a cultural collaborating environment

Desired Skills:

  • Full stack
  • .Net
  • net core
  • DevOps
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

