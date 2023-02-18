Intermediate Business Analyst

A well stablished Asset Management company with a global footprint is looking for an experienced Business Analyst to complement their superb and high performing Enterprise Solutions team.

You will be working for an organisation that employs people from diverse cultures and backgrounds, to create an inclusive environment for employees, rewarding excellence with progression and promotion opportunities. While fostering a cultural collaboration you will still be encouraged to work independently, helping to build and develop your leadership skills.

As a Business Analyst you will be responsible for change requests and projects and facilitate change management, whilst driving innovation across the organisation.

You will employ your extensive technical business analysis experience the financial services industry, as well as your knowledge of asset management to problem-solve and project manage the various projects.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Analyst

Project Management

Change Management

azure Devops

MS Office

Visio

Ms projects

Sharepoint

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

