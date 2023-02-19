C# Developer (AWS Experience) at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Centurion

We build customer specific business solutions, be it web, mobile, internet of things, cloud or business intelligence.

We looking for an adaptable, energetic, dynamic and dedicated person to join our software development team. The ideal candidate will be applied in almost all of the facets of our SDLC.

Position:

Based in Pretoria

Employment type: Full time after a successful 6-month probation period

Preferred Qualifications:

BSC Computer science

AWS Certification will be advantageous

Experience of the following technologies:

ASP.Net, C#

Web/RESTful services and/or GarphQL

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation

Experience with relational databases (i.e. MS SQL, PostgreSQL)

Flutter Development

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience as a developer in a software development team

Roles & Responsibilities:

Designing / implementation of reusable code across multiple platforms

Analysis / decomposition of complex problems into manageable task

Maintenance / development of existing and new functionalities and components

Collaboration with business analysts to refine and execute new requirements

Continual improvement of code for maintainability and adaptability to changing requirements

Team-oriented approach and adherence to software development processes and standards

Assessment / optimisation of application performance and high availability features

Creation of unit and integrated system tests to demonstrate functionality

Documentation of system components and usage

Root cause analysis and resolution of bugs in integrated systems

Building / deployment on application server

Execution of functional test scenarios for development testing

Integration of work from other developers and resolution of system conflicts.

Mentorship and guidance to junior developer

Technical leadership to the development team and other departments within the companyExperience

Desired Skills:

C#

AWS

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

