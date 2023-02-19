C# Developer (AWS Experience) at Network Contracting Solutions

We build customer specific business solutions, be it web, mobile, internet of things, cloud or business intelligence.
We looking for an adaptable, energetic, dynamic and dedicated person to join our software development team. The ideal candidate will be applied in almost all of the facets of our SDLC.
Position:
- Based in Pretoria
- Employment type: Full time after a successful 6-month probation period
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSC Computer science
- AWS Certification will be advantageous
Experience of the following technologies:
- ASP.Net, C#
- Web/RESTful services and/or GarphQL
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation
- Experience with relational databases (i.e. MS SQL, PostgreSQL)
- Flutter Development
- Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience as a developer in a software development team
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Designing / implementation of reusable code across multiple platforms
- Analysis / decomposition of complex problems into manageable task
- Maintenance / development of existing and new functionalities and components
- Collaboration with business analysts to refine and execute new requirements
- Continual improvement of code for maintainability and adaptability to changing requirements
- Team-oriented approach and adherence to software development processes and standards
- Assessment / optimisation of application performance and high availability features
- Creation of unit and integrated system tests to demonstrate functionality
- Documentation of system components and usage
- Root cause analysis and resolution of bugs in integrated systems
- Building / deployment on application server
- Execution of functional test scenarios for development testing
- Integration of work from other developers and resolution of system conflicts.
- Mentorship and guidance to junior developer
- Technical leadership to the development team and other departments within the companyExperience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- AWS
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree