IoT Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Purpose

We are looking for a dedicated IoT Application Developer to develop new software applications and update and modify existing applications. The IoT Application Developer processes users’ needs to customize the software for computer programs, designs prototype applications, implements, and tests source code and troubleshoots software applications. To be successful as an IoT Application Developer, you should have a sound knowledge of software engineering as well as excellent analytical skills.

Main Responsibilities

Establishing a detailed program specification through discussion with clients (internal and/or external).

Breaking down program specification into simplest elements and translating this logic into a programming language.

Working as part of a team, which may be established purely for a project to write specific section of the program.

Combining all elements of the program design and testing it.

Testing sample datasets to check that the output from the program works as intended.

Conducting testing and installing the program into production.

Reacting the problems and correcting the program as necessary.

Evaluating and increasing the program’s effectiveness.

Conducting user acceptance testing to ensure the program can be used easily, quickly, and accurately.

Updating, repairing, modifying, and developing existing software and generic applications.

Providing systems training to staff.

Develop using the scrum methodology

Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings

Do code review and maintain levels of quality control

Be able to accurately estimate development efforts

Integration of various platforms and hardware systems at protocol level

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software productsMinimum Requirements

IT Degree or diploma or related qualification.

Knowledge of following: –

Docker, docker compose and Kubernetes.

IoT Security principles.

Systems integration (API).

Firmware development.

Node Red and Grafana (Advantages).

Big data analytics (Advantages).

4 years development experience.

Experience in JavaScript, Phyton, Node.js, Relational databases, and No-SQL Databases.

Development using Visual Studio Code or any related IDE.

Working knowledge of Queuing Telemetry (e.g., AMQP, MQTT, etc.)

Embedded Linux

Understanding of SSL, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and other security related technologies

Experience with Java, or JavaScript

Experience with IoT related platforms (e.g., Java 8+, Cassandra, MariaDB, Mongo, Postgres,

Kafka, Docker, Apache, etc)

API Gateway, AWS Services; EKS, ECS and Messaging technologies or AI related technologies.

IoT software platforms

Competencies

Self-motivated

Accountability

Work independently

Team player

Attention to detail

Good Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

team player

communication skills.

Accountability

Learn more/Apply for this position