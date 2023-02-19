Senior Developer (D365 & .NET) at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Midrand

Duration: 4-6 months
Experience: Dynamics 365 and .Net Developer skills with at least 3 years’ experience and with the ability to work closely with business and hit the road running
Desired Skills:
- Dynamics365
- CRM
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our company is the global leader in professional services
providing audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory,
tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150
countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500®companies.
We bring the innovation and IP of 300,000 professionals and our extensive
alliances to uniquely provide clients the breadth of perspective needed to
deliver breakthrough solutions.