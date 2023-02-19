Senior Developer (D365 & .NET) at Network Contracting Solutions

Duration: 4-6 months

Experience: Dynamics 365 and .Net Developer skills with at least 3 years’ experience and with the ability to work closely with business and hit the road running

Desired Skills:

Dynamics365

CRM

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our company is the global leader in professional services

providing audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory,

tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150

countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500®companies.

We bring the innovation and IP of 300,000 professionals and our extensive

alliances to uniquely provide clients the breadth of perspective needed to

deliver breakthrough solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position