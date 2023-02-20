Analyst Developer

The main purpose of this position is to work in a team of developers to design or architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions to meet the business needs within the company

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion, and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.

Conduct analysis and design or architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

Ensure the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.

Ensure the total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards and improved processes, and by ensuring that the approved standards and processes are met and followed.

Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area to ensure business continuity in line with the agreed service standards.

Keep abreast of developments in information and communication technology (ICT) trends and within the specialised area of technology in order to design and develop the most appropriate IT solution within the area of responsibility.

Comply with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of the tasks and activities performed.

Actively participate as a team member and support the team towards the completion of goals.

Provide mentoring and coaching to team members.

Engage with the internal and external user communities to ensure that the business benefits are realised.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:

a Bachelor’s degree or an Advanced Diploma in Computer Science or Information Systems, or an

equivalent qualification;

five years’ hands-on experience in Java development; and

five years’ hands-on experience in web development technologies, including Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), JavaScript, JQuery, JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), Extensible Mark-up Language (XML), pre-processors style sheet language like Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets (Sass), and so forth.

Desired Skills:

• analytical

• decision-making

• problem-solving and analysis

