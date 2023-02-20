Android Developer

Feb 20, 2023

Our Client in the IT Service Management space, working across Banking, Manufacturing, Insurance and Retail Industries, seeks to grow their evolving team.

The suitable candidate should have:

  • 5+ years hands on experience in mobile Native App Development
  • Expert level knowledge in Kotlin 1.4.8, Java 1.8 is a must
  • Database Sqlite, unit testing with Junit or Mockito
  • Experience working with design patterns like MVVM
  • Jira Knowledge essential

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

