Android Developer

Our Client in the IT Service Management space, working across Banking, Manufacturing, Insurance and Retail Industries, seeks to grow their evolving team.

The suitable candidate should have:

5+ years hands on experience in mobile Native App Development

Expert level knowledge in Kotlin 1.4.8, Java 1.8 is a must

Database Sqlite, unit testing with Junit or Mockito

Experience working with design patterns like MVVM

Jira Knowledge essential

