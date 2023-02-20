Android Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our Client in the IT Service Management space, working across Banking, Manufacturing, Insurance and Retail Industries, seeks to grow their evolving team.

The suitable candidate should have:

5+ years hands on experience in mobile Native App Development

Expert level knowledge in Kotlin 1.4.8, Java 1.8 is a must

Database Sqlite, unit testing with Junit or Mockito

Experience working with design patterns like MVVM

Jira Knowledge essential

Desired Skills:

Android

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

