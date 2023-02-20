Android Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our Client in the IT Service Management space, working across Banking, Manufacturing, Insurance and Retail Industries, seeks to grow their evolving team.
The suitable candidate should have:
- 5+ years hands on experience in mobile Native App Development
- Expert level knowledge in Kotlin 1.4.8, Java 1.8 is a must
- Database Sqlite, unit testing with Junit or Mockito
- Experience working with design patterns like MVVM
- Jira Knowledge essential
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years