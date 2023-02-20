Application Developer

Our client based in Cape Town are on the hunt for an Application Developer to join their dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

Relevant certifications in Software Development

Other requirements

4 plus years’ development experience

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools

and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Strong verbal and communication skills

Desirable Requirements

ITIL

GraphQL

Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form

Knowledge

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.

COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc

