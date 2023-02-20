Application Developer

Feb 20, 2023

Our client based in Cape Town are on the hunt for an Application Developer to join their dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT
  • Relevant certifications in Software Development
  • Other requirements
  • 4 plus years’ development experience
  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools
  • and methodologies.
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support
  • Advanced experience in MS SQL
  • Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core
  • Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
  • Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio
  • Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
  • Experience in MicroServices
  • Code scanning tools like SonarCloud
  • Agile experience
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience with Unit and Performance testing
  • Strong verbal and communication skills
  • Desirable Requirements
  • ITIL
  • GraphQL
  • Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form
  • Knowledge
  • Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices
  • Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g.
  • COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc

Desired Skills:

  • Application Developer
  • SQL
  • Mobile
  • REST
  • JSON
  • REACT
  • TOGAF
  • ITIL
  • .Net Core
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

